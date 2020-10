Three COVID-19 Trials Have Been Paused. That’s Not Necessarily Bad News

Whenever a patient presents unusual or concerning symptoms during a trial like this, an independent advisory committee — in Johnson & Johnson’s case, the the ENSEMBLE independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) — will jump in and dig into the case in an unblinded fashion that won’t disrupt the trial, explains Dr. Lyke, an infectious disease expert and professor at The University Maryland School of Medicine’s Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health . They can look into whether the ill patient got a placebo or not, and make their determination from there. “It can be very easy to determine whether [the illness] is not related [to the trial] if the patient got a placebo. Or it could be that it’s actually an event that has no relationship to the vaccine, but just randomly occurred and would have whether or not they were enrolled in the trial Or it might be concerning enough that there’s a reasonable expectation it is connected to the trial.” That’s where things get tricky, Dr. Lyke says.