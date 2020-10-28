I’m A Plus-Size, Iranian-American Actress, But I Don’t Want That To Be My Headline

What I am really being asked is: What is it like to be different? Some days I’m ready to embrace my “otherness” and advocate for everyone who feels like they’re not enough. Those days are important and beautiful. But there are other days when I abhor the focus on my appearance and how it relates to my work, because I know I am so much more than that. And those days deserve to be nurtured, too. They’re both part of this experience, and neither is more important than the other. What I wholeheartedly believe in is finding your truth, your path, your unlimited bliss, and following it. I believe in each of us seeing our worth, beauty, and value as cosmic beings, connected in this human experience. And none of that adheres to what you look like on the outside.

