Schitt’s Creek Costumes For Halloween? Love That Journey For You

It's time to get a little bit Alexis. Or Moira. Or Johnny, or David, or Patrick. If you want to go with a Schitt's Creek Halloween costume this year, there are plenty of looks from the show to choose from. There's everything from Johnny Rose's (Eugene Levy) slick suits to Moira Rose (Catherine O'Hara) in full The Crows Have Eyes 3 attire (which is to say a dirty lab coat covered in black feathers).