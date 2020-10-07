One of the most memorable jokes at the Emmys this year was about how the network censors needed to make sure people didn't mistake TV show Schitt’s Creek for a swear word. Recently, however, the show was censored again — but this time, it wasn't so funny.
Comedy Central India, which is currently airing Season 5 of the Emmy-winning show, posted a clip of on their account that took out a same-sex kiss between writer/co-creator/actor Dan Levy's character David and Dustin Milligan's character, Ted.
In the clip, David and Ted, as well as few other Schitt’s Creek characters Stevie (Emily Hampshire), Alexis (Annie Murphy), and Patrick (Noah Reid) play spin the bottle. While the clip shows the kiss between Steve and Alexis (two women), the kiss between the two men is edited out.
Levy noticed this censorship and immediately called out Comedy Central India (which, he pointed out, is different from the U.S.-based Comedy Central) for their blatant homophobia.
“You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men?” Levy tweeted. “This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message. #loveislove”
Schitt's Creek's unprecedented Emmys sweep for a comedy show this year (19 nominations and nine wins) made history. No other series in the award show's 72-year history has ever won all four main acting awards in a single year. But while a lot of credit for the show's success can be given to its hilarious writing and talent of its cast, what truly has made the show so beloved is its message of acceptance and the way it approaches queer representation. Taking out the things that make it so beautiful completely misses the point.