It's the most wonderful season of all: Awards. The 2020 Emmys air Sunday, September 20 on ABC, but watching your favorite stars snag trophies is only half the fun. The other half? Streaming all of those Emmy-nominated shows that you promised yourself you would watch during the year as you queued up The Office on Netflix again.
There's no denying the allure of a familiar sitcom, but this year's crop of Emmy nominees truly has something for everyone. Just look at the Best Drama category: there's critical darling Succession, fan favorite The Mandalorian, and the alluring cat and mouse game that is Killing Eve. And for once, Emmy voters even got the acting nominees (mostly) right by honoring the incredible work of actors like Euphoria's Zendaya and Insecure's Issa Rae.
Ready to see why shows like Euphoria, Dead to Me, and, of course, the beloved Schitt's Creek have Emmy voters buzzing this year? Then check out the list below to find out where every major Emmy-nominated show is streaming, because win or lose, this year's crop of nominees are must-see TV. And hey, The Office will still be there waiting for you after you're done visiting the Rose family in Schitt's Creek.