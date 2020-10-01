Nicki Minaj Welcomes Her First Child

If you hear the sound of Barbz' all over the world screaming in unison, it's because today is an especially special day — Nicki Minaj has given birth to her first child.
A source close to the rapper shared with People that Baby Minaj was born on September 30 at a Los Angeles hospital, just months after Minaj broke the internet with an on-brand pregnancy announcement. Clad in colorful wigs and couture fashions, the musician excitedly dropped shots from her maternity photo shoot on her Instagram account, stunning her fans and friends.
"#Preggers," she captioned the images, with millions flocking to her comments to share their congratulations.
Baby Minaj is the first for the rapper and her high school sweetheart Kenneth Petty, whom she secretly married last October. Family has been on Minaj's mind since her early days in the music industry, with the rapper hinting that having a few babies has always been part of her big plan.
"By [my] fifth album, I will have walked down the aisle," Minaj teased in conversation with Complex in 2014. "And I will at least be on baby number one, possibly baby number two. And have $500 million."
No one is happier for Minaj than her stans; after all, Minaj has been calling the Barbz her "sons" for years, so Baby Minaj is pretty much already family. Fans all over the world are sending love, light, and memes to their fave upon hearing of the major development in her personal life.
Nicki Minaj’s Baby the second it was born pic.twitter.com/roLIy0oxhr— deka 🧞♀️ (@dekaliketen) October 1, 2020
Me sneaking into the delivery room to congratulate Nicki pic.twitter.com/vOZcqcnpKr— 𝐑 ᴺᴹ (@STALLIMINAJ) October 1, 2020