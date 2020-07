Nicki Minaj Announces She’s Expecting Her First Child In Very On-Brand Instagram Post

For months, Barbz have been wondering where their fave has been; the rapper is normally very active on social media , but Minaj's disappearance has led the fandom to come up with their own theories about what she's been up to in her hiatus. While some hoped and prayed that she was hard at work in the studio on the followup to her 2018 album Queen , others suspected that she was just home enjoying her life as a happily married woman. It turns out that it might be a little of both, considering the big news that Minaj just shared.