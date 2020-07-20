Nicki Minaj Announces She’s Expecting Her First Child In Very On-Brand Instagram Post

For months, Barbz have been wondering where their fave has been; the rapper is normally very active on social media, but Minaj's disappearance has led the fandom to come up with their own theories about what she's been up to in her hiatus. While some hoped and prayed that she was hard at work in the studio on the followup to her 2018 album Queen, others suspected that she was just home enjoying her life as a happily married woman. It turns out that it might be a little of both, considering the big news that Minaj just shared.
Today, the rapper delighted fans and friends alike with a surprise pregnancy announcement on Instagram. "#Preggers," she captioned the post, all smiles and trademark colored hair in the photo.
The news of baby Minaj comes nine months after the superstar's low-key nuptials to husband Kenneth Petty in October 2019. Minaj and Petty were childhood sweethearts and reunited after the rapper split from Meek Mill.
Minaj has been trolling her fans with a possible pregnancy ever since she got married, but she's for real this time — she practically spoke this into existence years ago.
"By [my] fifth album, I will have walked down the aisle," Minaj speculated in conversation with Complex in 2014. "And I will at least be on baby number one, possibly baby number two. And have $500 million."
Check, check, and check. Manifestation really does work.