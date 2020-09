When Did TV Get So Scary? 21 Horror Shows That Took Us From From Teen Drama To Abject Terror

It's officially fall, which means it's the perfect time to get into some chilling horror TV . From the never-ending drama of The Walking Dead to The Haunting of Bly Manor , the upcoming season is filled with horrifying prestige series that will charm and terrify genre fans. But how did horror become such a massive trend in contemporary TV? What were the defining moments leading to its current televisual reign of terror? And if you're just getting into the scarier side of prestige TV, where should you start?