Jill Biden Wore The Same Dress Not Once But Twice Before The Debate

“What a surprise and honor to see that at last night’s debate Dr Jill Biden repurposed a GH dress she wore three years ago,” Hearst wrote in the caption of a slideshow that showed Biden wearing the dress on stage. “Climate change is the biggest threat we are facing as a species. Sadly what we lost, we can’t recover (60% of wildlife in 50 years) but we can preserve and restore. We need the policy to do it and there is only one side right now, unfortunately, that is willing to admit what is real against all scientific proof,” the caption continued. “Vote this November.”(Biden shared the same sentiment earlier this month, when she wore a pair of Stuart Weitzman boots with the word “VOTE” written on them.) Alongside the dress, Biden wore a matching green face mask from Athleta and a heart-shaped necklace. Under her arm, she carried a brown clutch bag.