Where Is Our Flo Kennedy Biopic?

All this isn’t to say we don’t need multiple biopics about women like Gloria Steinem. This year alone, Thomas Edison has been played by Jim Gaffigan and Benedict Cumberbatch in two separate films about the development of the lightbulb. The point is that we need more films about the feminist movement and its leaders, but from different angles and perspectives. We need to illuminate different lives and stories, and give women directors room to tell them in innovative ways. The Glorias is sometimes messy; it’s ambitious and artsy in ways that don’t always work. But by painting Steinem’s story on such a large and intricate canvas, Taymor sets the stage for a new generation of biopics interrogating the legacy of women leaders. You move, Hollywood.

