Across The Universe Is A Cult Classic — So Why Doesn’t Julie Taymor Get Any Respect?

That embracing of the rage and optimism of the era’s youth is one of the elements that spoke to me as a teen. (Okay, also Sturgess’ smirk when he sings “I’ve Just Seen a Face,” in a dream-like dance sequence in a bowling alley.) But just as compelling was Taymor’s careful treatment of 17-year-old Wood as Lucy, who could very well have ended up as a love interest with no inner life of her own. In fact, Lucy’s radicalization is one of the cornerstones of the narrative. While her friends are still caught in the friendly psychedelic scene of the late-’60s, she’s already looking to the darker and more disillusioned ‘70s. Even in the film’s final moments, when she and Jude lock eyes across rooftops as he sings “All You Need Is Love,” you get the sense that this is not where her story ends. In fact, the final shot of the movie is of her face.