Jim Sturgess Shares A Sweet Story From When Movie Star Constance Wu Was A Struggling Actress

"Quick story... Back in 2013 I shot an independent film called Electric Slide in Los Angeles.

My first day at work I was picked up in a car by a lovely girl who was working in the production office and who was to be my driver for the duration of the shoot. We got along great and spent many early mornings driving to different locations around Los Angeles. We discussed many things whilst sitting in LA traffic..music, films, boy troubles, girl problems, family backgrounds, extra terrestrial life forms, why you never see baby pigeons and why people wash their hands after they go to the toilet instead of before. We also talked about how she was an actress struggling to make ends meet in the Hollywood scene and whether I had any advice on how to get a foot into the industry...to which I had none."