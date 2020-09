I Want Lili Reinhart To Be My Reiki Master

This isn’t the first time Reinhart has expressed interest the the world of healing, wellness, and spirituality. “I am 100 percent a crystal-loving bitch ,” she told the LGBTQ&A podcast. “I have crystals everywhere. I very much believe in the power of [them].” She also told Self that she says a prayer most nights after she’s done checking social media, and that she’s gotten more into meditation, though it can be a struggle at times (honestly, relatable). “I do like to meditate, although I’m really bad at finding the time to do it, even though that’s the whole point,” she said. “You have to stop and take the moment to do it—I’m really bad at doing that. I learned transcendental meditation this year, and I’ve been really bad at practicing it. So that’s something I’ve been trying to do more of as well.”