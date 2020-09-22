Drew Barrymore & Paris Hilton Bond Over Teenage Trauma In Emotional Interview

The Santa Clarita Diet actress shared that she, too, was taken to a reform school. "I want to talk to you and have you know that I've had the people come and take me away," Barrymore said. "I've been locked up in solitary confinement, I've been in a place for lengthy periods of time — we're talking a year, a year and a half, plus. I haven't seen a kind of story like this really reflected out there very often that's one I recognize so deeply."