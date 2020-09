Vanessa Bryant Responds To Mother’s “Beyond Hurtful” Public Claims

Since the tragic death of her daughter's husband, Kobe Bryant, and granddaughter, 13-year-old Gianna Bryant, Laine claimed that her daughter kicked her out of their family home and demanded she give up her car. Bryant countered that Laine has purposefully made it look like she is "without support," even though Bryant says she and her late husband have continued to financially support her mother, in addition to her monthly alimony, for 20 years.