What It’s Like To Be A New Mom In Oregon During The Wildfires

On September 11, it was declared that Portland had the worst air quality in the world . But that weekend, our evacuation alert was lifted. We finally felt like we were safe… Until a few days later, when my husband woke up with a sore throat. The next morning, my head was pounding. Stevie was unusually fussy too. She was bored and teething (because the universe is cruel), but I feared that she was also in pain, experiencing the physical effects of the hazardous air that was polluting our home. An infant can’t communicate that their head or throat hurt, so all I could do was administer ibuprofen and hope for the best.