Take the path of least resistance on Monday, as messenger Mercury forms a square against powerful Pluto. While we may be in the mood to get to the bottom of things, we'll be better off staying open and trying to avoid debate. We’re ready to enjoy more open-minded thinking starting Tuesday, when the Sun makes his way into fair-minded Libra. This is also an excellent time to reach out to friends. On Wednesday, though, chatty Mercury creates a square against rule-making Saturn in retrograde. It can be difficult to express ideas with clarity as these planets work against each other. So it's a good day to take time to ourselves, and use the transit to build ourselves up with self-acceptance and love. At around 9:54 p.m. EST on Wednesday, the Moon waxes into her first quarter in hard-working Capricorn. Our motivation will be sky-high, but we should avoid pushing ourselves or others too hard to accomplish our goals. This time is best spent organizing and considering blind spots that we might overlook. Take it slow and steady on Thursday, as quick-thinking Mercury opposes ambitious Mars. This impatient transit could cause more harm if we aren’t acting with care. We'll have to muster up all of the patience we possess — but we should be able to move through this challenging transit with grace.
Wellness
Pen15 Gets Real About Vagina Shaming
The following article contains spoilers for season two of Pen15. Pen15 is back, and we couldn’t be more excited. Season two picks back up where