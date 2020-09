Let’s Talk About The Ending Of Antebellum

Veronica’s trip down South is uneasy from the get-go. The woman at the front-desk eyes her suspiciously when she makes a reservation with her two best friends (including Dawn, played by Gabourey Sidibe ) at one of the city’s most upscale restaurants. One there, they’re seated at the very back, near the kitchen. But things go off the rails when Veronica leaves to go back to her room. As she enters her Uber, the driver refuses to turn off their blaring music. Suddenly, Veronica gets a call from a woman who claims to be her real Uber driver, waiting in front of the restaurant. But how could that be? She’s already in the Uber. (This is why you should always, always, check the license plate number!!) In a horrifying flash, Veronica realizes she’s in danger. That’s when the driver reveals herself: It’s Elizabeth. Suddenly, Jasper appears in the backseat and knocks Veronica out cold.