Mellencamp appears to have indirectly responded in a post on her personal Instagram page in a post from the afternoon of September 15, saying that she was proud of All In and her team. "I 100 percent feel confident in the fact that we let you know before signing up exactly what the program entails," she says "If it’s something that you want to do and you want us to hold you accountable to your goals, we are there to do that for you. If it’s not something you want to sign up for, you don’t."