Untangling The Murky Morals & Open Ending Of The Devil All The Time

In addition to the news report, we also hear some final words as Pollock, who also serves as the film's narrator, reads some lines that explain Arvin's mental state. "As the thoughts came, he wasn’t sure if he was going backwards or forwards," Pollock explains. "He knew wherever this was, it felt nicer than Knockemstiff." We also hear how Arvin didn't want to fall asleep in the car with a stranger. How he wondered if "maybe the law would recognize he had done good" and he could be forgiven. (At this, we see clips that show evidence of Sandy, Carl, and Reverend Teagardin's wrongdoing being found by police.) How "maybe he’d meet a girl and start a family like his daddy did." How he was considering enlisting in the army. "He didn’t want to end up in a war like his father," Pollock reads. "But he was good at fighting."