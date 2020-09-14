The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Home Is Available On Airbnb

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air recently turned 30 and Will Smith is offering fans a very special way to celebrate. Smith has become an Airbnb host, and he's renting out the very home that was used in the establishing shots of his beloved sitcom.
The real Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air house will be available on Airbnb beginning on September 29 at 11 a.m. PDT. Visitors can expect to enjoy bold graffiti art, posh interiors, timeless family portraits, and Philly cheesesteaks served on silver platters. However, in order to experience all that inside the Los Angeles mansion, you must be an L.A. County resident.
Each one-night stay, which is open to groups of up to two guests, will take place on October 2, October 5, October 8, October 11, and October 14. The overnights will take place in Will's wing of the house and will cost just $30 a night. In addition to offering special stays at this TV-famous rental, Airbnb is celebrating Fresh Prince's 30th anniversary by donating to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia.
Ahead, take a peek inside the Fresh Prince-inspired Airbnb. Then, L.A. locals should set a reminder to request a stay on September 29. It'll be the '90s sitcom staycation you never knew you needed.
