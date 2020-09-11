Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn’s Best Beauty Advice Is Exactly What You’d Expect

Quinn knows the appeal of a good beauty tutorial — she’s even been known to give her Selling Sunset co-stars advice. “When Davina and I started working together, I was like, ‘Listen, I want to ho you up a little bit, but in a fun way,’” she says of pushing her business-casual co-star out of her comfort zone. “She wanted to be seen as a professional and I told her, 'You are a professional. You can still wear whatever you want.'” Whether that advice is solicited or not is another story; Quinn has famously butted heads with all of her co-stars because of her “call it like I see it” attitude. Case in point: When I ask her who has the second-best beauty game on the show, her reply is peak Christine. “No one. Literally no one.”