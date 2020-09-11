As in, no more group brow dates with your girls. Before social distancing, it wasn't unusual for me to drag my boyfriend or best bud along to wait with me while I got my eyebrows done — Healy has the cutest couch area, which made waiting less painful for my guest. However, those days are over. Instead of showing up 15 minutes early for my appointment, I arrived right on time. The doors were locked, and Healy greeted me wearing a mask. Only one additional staff member was in the studio, and she was also wearing PPE. Upon entry, my temperature was taken, and when the LED light flashed back in the color green, I was ready to start my service.