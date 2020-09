A Guide To The Angsty Teens & Adults Of HBO’s We Are Who We Are

“They started to give me incredible social inspiration, and what I wanted is to feel and touch the breath of life coming from these people,” he said. “All my constructions that I spent many, many months on, I threw them away in one gesture: ‘No. We will follow the characters.’”The eight episode series has all the young angst, confusion, and pent up sexual energy of Guadagnino’s signature works, but with the added twist of living abroad during such a politically fraught time. The story focuses on Fraser ( Jack Dyan Grazer ), the newcomer to the army base along with his mom Sarah (the base’s new commander) and her wife, Maggie (Alice Braga). An outsider, he becomes close with his neighbor, Caitlin (Jordan Kristine Seamón), and together they explore the complexities of their evolving identities in a sterile military environment where order and convention rules.Another stamp of Guadagnino is his subtlety; much is often left unsaid. While it makes for thought-provoking television, the mysterious around each character can be difficult to keep straight. Thankfully, we’ve got your cheat sheet.