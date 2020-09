The Fresh Prince House Is Worth About $6.5 Million (& It’s Not Actually In Bel-Air)

Some sitcom theme songs really stick with you, so much so that they become iconic pieces of pop culture in and of themselves. This is certainly true of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song, which tells the story of how Will Smith's character was sent to go live with his aunt and uncle in one of the most bougie neighborhoods in Los Angeles. To this day, 30 years since the show premiered, many of us still know every last word to that tune and can perfectly picture Smith's character in awe as his cab pulled up to his new home in Bel-Air . Our lasting attachment to the story weaved by the Fresh Prince theme song makes the realization that the mansion depicted in the show isn't actually located in Bel-Air pretty wild.