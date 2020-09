Netflix’s New Ratched Trailer Reveals The Shadowy Origins Of Nurse Ratched

As the new nurse rises in the ranks at the Lucia State hospital (to the dismay of her patients, co-workers, and boss alike), flashbacks allude to the circumstances that may have shaped her disturbing demeanor : a traumatic childhood compounded by her time working as an army nurse on the frontlines of World War II. Slowly but surely, Nurse Ratched's barely concealed nefarious side fully emerges, plunging the institution and its occupants into darkness. This is her playground now, and everyone on it has to play by her rules.