Venus Is In Fiery Leo, & Your Love Life Is About To Get Red Hot

Hold nothing back. But beware of the drama. Stardust says we might tend to throw off some overly theatrical sentiments right now; we could also feel like everyone else is being a little high-key toward us. "The only downside to Leo is when things go sideways in love, personal drama can be extreme, overstated, or egotistical," Hale agrees. "Actions or even conversations can occur simply for the dramatic effect it will cause."