“Who Needs Hair With These Cheekbones?” Ayanna Pressley’s Selfie Sends A Powerful Message

Let me drop an alopecia selfie flex. Ya'll stay mad on my timeline. I get it. Who needs hair with these cheekbones? Folks want to know which bathroom I use. Obviously, the one where royalty enters. S/O to my Alopecia Squad, 7million strong. #alopeciaawarenessmonth pic.twitter.com/2jrvAJsRXd— Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) September 2, 2020
I have had breast cancer 3 times, each time I lost my hair from the chemo treatments. The last treatment cycle lasted a year. The permanent loss of my beautiful thick black hair has changed my outlook on what defines me. I AM BEAUTIFUL and I AM ALIVE... I AM NOT MY HAIR! pic.twitter.com/qSsA23gzL0— Kellee Brown (@MsKelleeBrown) September 3, 2020
At first I thought it was an odd tweet for a congresswoman but I never thought about the lack of people in the public eye representing alopecia and how it may have a positive impact on kids with alopecia. After seeing your tweet Im glad she did, tell your niece to stay awesome!— T&J (@313Romans) September 3, 2020
Folks stay with the noise about hair. I just give 'em a bit of this. ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/qO6jNtr0dU— Dee (@deeattle) September 3, 2020
You own it! Besides, you are absolutely correct about the cheekbones. Why hide them! pic.twitter.com/nUR1mVcnsC— TraceNee,RMA♊️🕊🛡🌊💙🆘 (@tracenee75) September 3, 2020