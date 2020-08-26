Kristin Cavallari’s New Tattoo Is Helping Her During “Difficult Times”

Following Kristin Cavallari's recent split from husband Jay Cutler, the reality-show star appears to be persevering despite some very difficult circumstances. According to recent reports, there may have been marital misconduct, and with the current pandemic complicating things further, neither party has been able to move out of their Nashville home.
During this time, Cavallari has been turning to her friends for support (fueling the internet's dream of a possible reunion with her Laguna Beach boyfriend Stephen Colletti), and more drastically, hitting the tattoo salon. Just yesterday, the Uncommon James founder visited celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy — and left the studio with not one, but two new dainty tattoos that carry special meaning.
Cavallari shared the (safe) tattoo appointment on Instagram, revealing a candid shot of the inking process on her grid and a close-up look at the art on her Stories.
On her forearm, Cavallari got custom ink paying tribute to her and Cutler's three children — seven-year-old Camden, five-year-old Jaxon, and four-year-old Saylor — with their initials tied together in a cursive font.
The second tattoo, placed on Cavallari's outer wrist, is a small outline of a butterfly, which carries special meaning for the star.
"Butterflies have been such a sign for me when going through difficult times," Cavallari explained in the caption of the tattoo reveal. Amid divorce proceedings and an ongoing global pandemic, it seems Cavallari is finding ways to keep her head up — including a permanent reminder of the power in new beginnings.
