How To Make Friends In College — During A Pandemic

In normal times, heading off to college is a magical time. You drink your first Four Loko , experiment a little sexually, start to decide what you want to do with your life, and make a ton of new friends. But this year, like much in the world, all of those things will be made more difficult by the COVID-19 pandemic. But there's no reason for coronavirus to keep you from meeting new people and making college friends — though it might look a little different than it would have during BC Times (before COVID).