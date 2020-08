The fact that the employees of the Paju Starbucks were uninfected is a testament to how effective masks can be, even when those around you aren’t wearing them. Though South Korea is undergoing a surge in new infections now, with most of them linked to a megachurch, the country’s ability to contain its first wave of cases back in March has in part been attributed to the widespread adoption of face masks, as well as quick testing and rigorous contact tracing. The country has currently imposed Level 2 COVID-19 safety rules , which includes closures of certain businesses like bars, nightclubs, buffets, and gyms. It also restricts indoor gatherings of more than 50 people. The Starbucks spread shows how contagious the coronavirus can be, especially in indoor spaces and especially without a mask. It’s also a good reminder to get your coffee to go for the time being.