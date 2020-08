An Ode To AOC’s Totally Normal-Looking Towel Rack

Never, in all my years of watching Vogue videos , reading Coveteur bathroom tours, or Into The Gloss Top Shelf interviews , have I seen a towel rack as remarkably unremarkable as this one. It’s the kind of towel rack that comes pre-built into one’s rented apartment. In fact, I have one just like it in my bathroom — and in the bathroom of the apartment I used to rent before this one, and before that one, too. AOC’s plain towel rack is nickel-silver and bears two gray hand towels — the kind you might pick up at Bed Bath & Beyond or Target during one of those harried post-move sweeps when you suddenly realize you don’t own something as basic as hand towels and can’t figure out why. It sits atop an eggshell-beige wall, another choice that seems likely to have been made by a landlord. It is, and I cannot emphasize this enough, a perfectly average bathroom accessory. And in the context of a Vogue video, that is nothing short of revolutionary.