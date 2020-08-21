An Ode To AOC’s Totally Normal-Looking Towel Rack

Recently, I filmed a video for Refinery29 at my apartment. My bathroom wasn’t even in the mix as a possible filming location, but I knew a small crew would be coming over and that they might need to use it. As I speed-cleaned the night before, I found myself feeling weirdly self-conscious about the space, even after washing out the toilet bowl and vacuuming all the loose hair off the floor. It was still just my shitty bathroom in my mediocre Brooklyn apartment, with ugly beige tile on the wall and dried glue drips running down the sides of the poorly-installed medicine cabinet. While I could place throw pillows atop my bed and cover up my ancient kitchen table with a patterned tablecloth, there wasn’t much I could do here to make it feel less like a bland rental bathroom I had never bothered to show any love.