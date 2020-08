How Closely Do The Characters In Tesla Resemble The Real People?

When we first meet Nikola Tesla — the man, not the car — in the eccentric film Tesla , he’s on rollerskates. The year? 1893. Later on in the film, Anne Morgan (the film’s narrator and daughter of J.P. Morgan), uses a laptop to google Nikolai Tesla and Thomas Edison. Tesla himself also belts out Tears For Fears’ 1985 hit “Everybody Wants To Rule The World.” You know, completely normal occurrences in the late 1800s.