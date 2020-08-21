Several years later, the labor reform movement was taking over New York City, and Morgan shifted her work to aid women workers. As factory laborers were working long hours in cramped spaces for low wages and strikes popped up, Morgan became a full-fledged activist. Factory owners hired “thugs, prostitutes, and private police” to cause chaos along picket lines, according to PBS, prompting Morgan and several other New York socialites, including Mary Dreier, Alva Belmont, and Marbury, to step in. The group was called the “mink brigade” because of their wealthy backgrounds, but that didn’t deter Morgan and the others from occasionally joining the strikes, believing the police would be less violent if members of the upper class were present.