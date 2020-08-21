A Lot Goes Unsaid At The End Of Chemical Hearts — Let’s Talk About It

It's not clear whether she has suffered some sort of trauma-induced break from reality or if she just needs closure so badly that she'll pretend: but she speaks to Henry as if he's Dom. She apologizes for her role in the crash (teasing him to make him laugh while he was driving) and sobs that it should have been her. After she gets out everything she has to say, she does seem a little startled to see Henry standing there and not Dom, but she goes about the rest of her ritual. She sinks all of her photos and letters from Dom into the water, soon joined by her dress and flower crown. She explains that she was going to marry Dom in that dress.