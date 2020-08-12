Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have Been Secretly Living In Santa Barbara

It's been a whirlwind year for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and it looks like the couple has finally settled into life as private citizens. It was recently revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have purchased and moved into their very own home in Santa Barbara, California.
Last night, an official rep for the Duke and Duchess confirmed to People that they moved into their new family home in the coastal town last month. We're shocked they were able to make the move in the middle of a pandemic without paparazzi finding out and live there in secret for several weeks.
"They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family," the Royal Sussex rep told People. Refinery29 reached out to their spokesperson for additional details on the move, and we will update this story if we learn more.
Since it was announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be stepping away from their official royal duties earlier this year, there has been much speculation on where the family of three would live. The official announcement of their new roles as private citizens stated that the couple would split their time between the United Kingdom and North America. According to the Royal Sussex website, the couple is continuing to use Frogmore Cottage, which is property of the Queen, as their official residence as they "continue to support the Monarchy." However, they've been hopping around North America quite a bit in the past several months.
In January, Harry, Meghan, and Archie settled in Vancouver. Then, in March, it was reported that they left Canada for Los Angeles. While in L.A., they were reportedly staying in a mansion owned by Tyler Perry. Finally, though, they have a California home of their own, about 100 miles north of L.A.