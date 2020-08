This Partnership Takes Buying Black To A Whole New Level

Far from just another advantageous partnership, every aspect of the initiative is rooted in personal experience. Venture capital currently invests in fewer than 1% of Black female founders , and major beauty and wellness companies have less than 5% Black representation — when Black Americans spent over $1 trillion on the consumer market in 2019 . The founders of BROWN GIRL Jane are all too familiar with the racial economic divide in these industries, and want to change that reality for Black-owned women entrepreneurs. "Everything we do and the way that we do it is really about our personal experience and centering women who are like us," says Beauchamp. Sabin adds, "It's important for us to create and partner on opportunities and spaces that encourage the growth of women of color in business."