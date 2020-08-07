New Music To Know: The Bold, The Beautiful, & The Bangers

As if Fridays weren’t your favorite day already, Refinery29 will also be gathering the best new music out each week, and breaking down why each track deserves a spot on your weekend playlist.
Today, we're celebrating the multifaceted releases of women in the music industry. We're seeing more variety than ever on the charts when it comes to aesthetics, sounds, and overall vibes, and the hits just keep coming.
From tracks tailor-made for the turn up ("Monte Carlo") to songs that aimed at turning you on (Cardi B and Megan thee Stallion's "WAP" and Victoria Monét's "Jaguar"), this week's new music drops have the range.
Megan thee Stallion and Cardi B, "Wap"
Cardi B teamed up with fellow rap goddess Megan thee Stallion for "WAP," the first single from her forthcoming second studio album. But this sexy, high-energy song isn't for the weak of heart — its raunchy lyrics might even make a "Big Ole Freak" blush.
Dylan Conrique, "Baby Blue"
Remember the first time you fell in love? It probably felt something like what actress-turned-singer Dylan Conrique sings about it "Baby Blue." Conrique's debut will take you back to the bright and shining days of your youth when falling for the boy next door was your concern at hand. Ah, youth.
Abby Jasmine, "Stay With Me"
Abby Jasmine knows a thing or two about young love, but in her smooth R&B track "Stay with Me," the butterflies in her stomach have since turned into a bundle of nerves and anxiety.
"Please, will you stay?" she inquires of her lover. "I won't beg you twice, baby — are you gonna stay with me?"
Victoria Monét, "Jaguar"
Victoria Monét lures listeners into the sensual intrigue of "Jaguar," inviting us to lean into our own natural...hunger, if you will. "Let's get wild," croons the singer-songwriter enchantingly, and just like magic, my body starts to move.
Remi Wolf, "Monte Carlo"
"Monte Carlo" is so random that it almost makes no sense, but that's the whole point — it's just fun! Self-professed weirdo Remi Wolf is at her goofiest in the new song, swerving between different voices and cadences with ease. Sorry, but you definitely won't be able to listen this ear worm out of your heard anytime soon.
Get all our recommendations. Listen to the full New Music To Know in 2020 playlist on Spotify:
(G)I-DLE, "DUMDi DUMDi"
"Amidst a scorching, unrelenting, summer, (G)I-DLE’s newest single, 'DUMDi DUMDi' is like getting drenched by a refreshingly cool glass of water. The Korean sextet prove once again that they know how to catch a vibe — especially one that can’t quite be expressed in dictionary terms. So why not a new word to the lexicon?" -Natalie Morin
Shenna, "Try Another Taste"
Nursing a broken heart? Pop artist Shenna might have something for that. In this uptempo pop tune, she encourages a cautious lover to "Try Another Taste," piquing their curiosity (and mine!) with her smooth vocals. I'm listening, Shenna — I'm listening.
Yemi Alade, "True Love"
Yemi Alade and bangers go together like stew on white rice, and "True Love" is no exception. Romantic yet groove inspiring — who said you can't zanku to love songs? — the Afrobeats singer has yet another hit on her hands.
Carly and Martina, "For Life"
In new song "For Life," twin sisters Carly and Martina layer soft harmonies and twinkling instrumentals to tell a dreamy love story that makes you feel like you're floating in air.