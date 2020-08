7 Drinking Games You Can Even Play In A Pandemic

Whether you'll be spending the rest of the summer tuning into life from your childhood bedroom, seeing friends outdoors from six feet apart, or about to return to whatever the heck pandemic-era college is , there's never been a better time to have a little extra fun with your drinking . Unfortunately, the pandemic has squashed our ability to play classic drinking games like Slap Cup, Flip Cup, and Beer Pong, but never fear, we've got some workarounds. Ahead, we have a plethora of drinking games that are both quarantine-friendly and still fun. So grab a White Claw (or a Natty Light, or your mixed drink of choice, or even water), and get sipping. And, as always, please drink responsibly.