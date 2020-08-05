Ulta Beauty Just Dropped A Major 50% Off Sale — But You Have To Act Fast

Any smart shopper will tell you: Never sleep on a one-day sale, and the 24-hour flash sale happening right now at Ulta Beauty is no exception.
Today only, Ulta is running its Forever Fabulous sale, which includes online discounts on a full assortment of beauty products, from a chemical peel that will give you the softest feet of your life to the blackhead-sucking vacuum you've seen all over Instagram. We're talking up to 50% off select beauty products, plus free shipping on all orders over $35.
The Forever Fabulous landing page breaks down every offer and gift-with-purchase (and there are a lot). But if you're looking for a curated editor's guide, we have a few recommendations, below. Definitely grab the discounted Original Babyfoot peel, which will change your at-home pedicure game forever. A sale like this is also the perfect time to pick up that expensive skin-care device you've been eyeing, like the PMD Microderm, while you can get for $60 off today. Then, you can't go wrong with a neutral eyeshadow palette, and one of our favorites is priced under $10 right now.
Remember, anything you buy today will be back at full price tomorrow — so act fast.
