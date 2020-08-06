Christine Quinn Is “Disappointed” With Her Selling Sunset Wedding & Fans Might Be, Too

So, I asked what exactly we missed. And it’s a lot: “It was all one great moment, starting from when you walked in, the fucking gothic chariot with the guy in the top hat — I feel like it wasn’t really showcased and it was a cool moment. When you walked into the venue there was a wall that we customized with slits and people had Swarovski crystal gloves and when people walked by they would pop out with black Champagne. We had these custom LED panels that were all throughout the church, even on top of the ceiling, where we had projected thunderstorms, lightning, rain, and all this crazy shit. We had actual fireworks; we had confetti drop. I walked down the aisle to ‘Sweet but Psycho’ by Ava Max, the violin version. We had custom made chocolate gargoyles as table settings. Every water glass had black roses inside the ice cubes. We had caviar. The drinks were the Marilyn [Monroe] and the John F. Kennedy. We also had ice couches and ice sculptures. It was so fucking theatrical, so when I watch it I’m so disappointed because it isn’t my wedding.” (Quinn would also like to clarify that the swans honestly “weren’t drugged,” for whoever was concerned.)

