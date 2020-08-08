Work It is a welcome addition to the dance movie canon. Like its predecessors, the film features a plucky heroine who learns to let loose, a fierce competition with high stakes, and a cast that knows how to move. When straight-shooter Quinn Ackerman (Sabrina Carpenter) accidentally implies she's a member of her school's esteemed dance team during an admissions interview, she decides there's only one logical next step: make the team.
Unfortunately, it's not that easy. Even after a few lessons from her talented best friend, Jas (Liza Koshy), Quinn is all but laughed off the stage. Quinn has a Plan B, though: enlist Jas, track down former dance prodigy Jake Taylor (Jordan Fisher), and start her own team. Next stop, the Work It dance competition.
Music supervisor Andrea von Foerster seems well aware that the key to a good dance movie is a soundtrack that makes you want to get up and get dancing, which is why Quinn's team — and their competitors — dance to upbeat hits by the likes of Big Freedia, Dua Lipa, Normani, and more. The soundtrack even features original music by the multi-talented cast, including a brand-new track by Carpenter herself.
Even if you're a dance newbie like Quinn, you'll find yourself adding every Work It bop to your go-to workout playlist.