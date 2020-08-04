Tiffany Haddish Confirms She Is Dating Common In Candid Interview

Like many of us, Tiffany Haddish has spent the last few months tucked inside the house because of the coronavirus pandemic. But she’s not alone; the actress has been passing the long days of quarantine with world famous rapper — and new boyfriend — Common.
Talk about Haddish and Common’s maybe-relationship started circulating the rumor mill earlier this year, and the connection between the two was basically confirmed during an April livestream with comedian Cedric the Entertainer. Haddish shared that Common had been “keeping her company” during quarantine, and she teased that the way things were going, she might even come out on the other side of the pandemic pregnant.
Advertisement
"I got a full belly and a half cup of vodka," Haddish joked during the chat. "Because of quarantine, I can't get my Depo[-Provera] shot, so let's see what happens!"
Curious fans got a glimpse of the stars’ dynamic when they went on a virtual date through the dating app Bumble later that month. Footage from the romantic moment, which helped raise money to support frontline healthcare workers, showed the pair drinking wine and dancing to their favorite oldies music from their respective homes. Many of us assumed that it was their first date, but since they’re currently living together, it seems like we were bamboozled, hoodwinked, and led astray.
View this post on Instagram
This weekend, I took @tiffanyhaddish on a @bumble virtual date. We talked about our goals, we ordered food (for ourselves and for the frontline workers at hospitals in our community,) and we danced. Connection is more important than ever right now. Stay home, and stay safe with us. #BumblePartner
Months later, Haddish and Common are still going strong — so strong that the Girls Trip actress is ready to share details about their relationship with the world. Appearing on a recent episode of Steve-O's podcast Steve-O’s Wild Ride, Haddish confirmed that she and the "Come Close" rapper are in fact a couple fully in love.
"I’m just way happier," she said of her relationship. "It’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him."
The couple first met on the set of their 2019 crime drama The Kitchen; Haddish played the wife of a mob boss who wants in on the life, and Common starred as the FBI agent hunting her down. On Steve-O's podcast, Haddish acknowledged that there was early chemistry while she and Common filmed, but she was too focused on her career at the time to lean into it. But fate is fate, and they're now happily entangled.
"This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in," Haddish shared happily. "Knock on wood!"