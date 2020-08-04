But even though the team is keen on trying to work out a next chapter for Coyote Ugly, Perabo (who apparently has been DMing Banks) made a point to say that the film would have to reflect not only the passage of time — “Who owns the bar? What are we all doing? Do we all still know each other?" Perabo wondered out loud — but also the social and political evolution of the last 20 years, especially when it comes to female empowerment. "That movie in 2000, that was a really different moment," Perabo said. "That was the sort of stiletto-feminism and women’s rights and we’re maybe in the third wave of feminism now and things have evolved and I would want the movie to reflect that evolution."