All About The Real Coyote Ugly Saloon

The aesthetic that the team landed on did reflect the same approach Lovell took in decorating her bar. "As the backstory goes, Lil found this place, dusted it off and left it the way it was, embracing the history of the place and embellishing it with all of this found stuff that felt like what you would have if you visited every great bar in the country," Hutman told CinemaReview. "We borrowed elements from each of the places we visited in terms of set dressing — bumper stickers, pictures, we did a big logo on the wall out of beer bottle caps that says Coyote Ugly. Rosemary did what Lil would have done, which is to take this old, run-down place we created and fill it with all that great stuff, which gives it the kind of warmth and texture that makes it totally unique."