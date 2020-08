18 Beauty Products That Made Staying Inside More Bearable This July

Summer flies by faster than that first glass of wine after a long day of work, which is why we try to soak it up as much as we can — especially this year (no further explanation needed). July in particular gave us plenty of good things to take in: Taylor Swift's Folklore, the end of the second Mercury retrograde of 2020 , Netflix announcing its acquisition of our favorite Black sitcoms , and a handful of new beauty products we fell head over heels in love with.