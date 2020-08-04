18 Beauty Products That Made Staying Inside More Bearable This July

Summer flies by faster than that first glass of wine after a long day of work, which is why we try to soak it up as much as we can — especially this year (no further explanation needed). July in particular gave us plenty of good things to take in: Taylor Swift's Folklore, the end of the second Mercury retrograde of 2020, Netflix announcing its acquisition of our favorite Black sitcoms, and a handful of new beauty products we fell head over heels in love with.
From gorgeous nail polish hues to gentle cleansers inspired by traditional Japanese ingredients, there were plenty of products that became instant favorites. Ahead, the beauty buys that made spending most of the month inside not so bad after all.
