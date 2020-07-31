There's no other word for it, The Umbrella Academy soundtrack is just cool. These songs are showing up to class late, iced coffee in hand, effortlessly pulling off the kind of outfit only cool people seem to find at the thrift shop cool. There are so many incredible songs this season, from classic hits to throwbacks and incredibly creative covers of recognizable pop hits, that we simply had to curate a playlist of The Umbrella Academy season 2 soundtrack's greatest hits and accompanying moments that made them even greater.
They had cool shoes to fill already. The Umbrella Academy season 1's soundtrack had "Barracuda" by Heart, "I Think We're Alone Now," a kickass cover of Simon & Garfunkel's "Hazy Shade Of Winter," and even managed to make a Phantom of the Opera medley seem rad. Did they really have to do it to us a second time? They absolutely did. It shouldn't be that surprising. The show is based on a comic co-created by Gerard Way from My Chemical Romance, and Way serves as an executive producer on the series. Musical excellence is to be expected.
Here are the soundtrack standouts, but be warned, if you haven't seen the particular episode labeled in the slide, avert your eyes if you don't want to know what happens. Happy listening!
Warning: There are spoilers for season 2 of The Umbrella Academy ahead.