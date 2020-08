They had cool shoes to fill already. The Umbrella Academy season 1's soundtrack had "Barracuda" by Heart, "I Think We're Alone Now," a kickass cover of Simon & Garfunkel's "Hazy Shade Of Winter," and even managed to make a Phantom of the Opera medley seem rad. Did they really have to do it to us a second time? They absolutely did. It shouldn't be that surprising. The show is based on a comic co-created by Gerard Way from My Chemical Romance, and Way serves as an executive producer on the series. Musical excellence is to be expected.