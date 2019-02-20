It’s the end of the world as The Umbrella Academy knows it and they feel... less than fine about it. Well, at least some of them feel fine as they grapple with the impending apocalypse, and also estranged (and strange) brother-sister relationships. Though Netflix recently canceled some other superhero shows (ahem, Marvel), The Umbrella Academy has been unleashed, and siblings Diego, Luther, Klaus, Allison, Vanya, and Five are here to try and save the world. And though it’s not a requirement, it’s a good thing The Umbrella Academy set has an amazing soundtrack to (try and) make it happen.
You wouldn’t expect a superhero show on Netflix to have an absolutely killer playlist to accompany it, but that’s just one of the many ways The Umbrella Academy surprises viewers. It also might have to do with Gerard Way, who created the original Umbrella Academy comic series, and also happens to be the former frontman of My Chemical Romance. Way actually recorded a few of the songs for the series, so, um, Gerard, just wondering when we’ll get a full album inspired by the series? Asking for a friend.
If you’re trying to pinpoint exactly what song played out over what fight scene, read on. Here are all the songs from The Umbrella Academy Season 1.