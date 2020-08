There’s a new person in charge at The Commission and he’s… well, there’s no other way to say this: He’s actually a fish. Following The Handler’s (Kate Walsh) death at the end of season 1, AJ has moved into the top spot as the new Handler — and unlike the unnamed Handler, he actually has a name, which is of course AJ. AJ seems like a perfectly pleasant guy — er, fish — who is running The Commission without much incident when The Handler shows up to reclaim her title. As far as antagonists for our antagonist goes, don’t sweat learning AJ’s backstory too much, other than the fact that he’s a fish atop a robot body. This character is actually pulled right from the page, and in the Umbrella Academy comics, the fish is actually named Carmichael . In this version, Carmichael is AJ's last name.