When we first meet Ray Chestnut (Yusuf Gatewood), he and Allison have been married for roughly a year. The couple met at the beauty salon where Allison because it's the spot Ray uses as a meeting place for his civil rights group. In true Allison form, she secretly edited one of his pamphlets, and it turned out Ray had secretly taken a liking to her. When we find them in 1963, they are leading a happy newlywed life, but it quickly becomes apparent that Allison has not told Ray about her past or her powers, let alone her family. All he knows is that she’s got some family “up north” somewhere, but because it’s hard to keep secrets hidden forever, Ray eventually witnesses Allison’s power to “rumor” people and it causes some serious issues for their relationship — and Ray's movement.