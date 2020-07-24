La Reina Del Sur Just Got Renewed. Kate Del Castillo Teases Season 3

“I’m barefoot all the time,” La Reina Del Sur heroine Kate del Castillo admitted during a video interview with R29 Somos, which can be seen below. Then del Castillo, who has been sheltering-in-place like much of the rest of the world, joked, “So I don’t know how I’m going to be able to do Las Reina del Sur 3 when I need to kill people [while] running in high heels. I have no idea how I’m going to deal with that!”
Del Castillo is going to have to figure out a game plan soon, since La Reina — a mega-hit Telemundo crime saga that only got bigger once its second season hit Netflix in November 2019 — has officially been renewed for a third season. After La Reina del Sur’s jaw dropping season 2 finale, the news couldn’t have come soon enough. Even del Castillo herself, who brings La Reina’s fearsome leading lady Teresa Mendoza to life, is pondering what her series’ latest cliffhanger means next for her character and Teresa's daughter Sofia (Isabella Sierra).
Advertisement
At the close of La Reina season 2, Teresa — who finally thinks she is free of all her criminal cartel ties — sees a military-sized ship and plane closing in on her beachside hideout with Sofia. “We don’t know if they are her allies, or the FBI, or the DEA, or the Americans, or the Mexicans!,” del Castillo explained. “I have no idea. But now she’s stronger because she has her kid with her — and that’s all she needs.”
Watch the video below to hear del Castillo’s leading theory on who may be after Teresa come La Reina del Sur season 3, the trick del Castillo may just be using to prepare for the high-heeled cardio of next season, and so much more.